Top Hizb commander killed in Handwara Gunfight

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that one of the oldest commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen for North Mehraj ud Din alias Ubaid was killed in a gunfight at Pazipora area of Kralgund in North Kashmir’s Handwara.

 

Quoting Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, the police spokesman on official Twitter handle said, ” One of the oldest & top commander of HM militant outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai @ Ubaid got neutralised in Handwara encounter. He was involved in several militancy crimes. A big success: IGP Kashmir,”.

 

Earlier, the operation was launched by joint team of Police, army’s 32RR and 92 BN of CRPF in Kralgund area of Handwara.(GNS).

