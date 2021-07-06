Ruthless and callous government: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of 84-year-old tribal activist Stan Swamy, saying a “ruthless and callous government deprived him of dignity and has blood on its hands.

“Deeply disturbed by the passing away of 84 year old tribal activist Stan Swamy. A ruthless & callous government that deprived him of dignity even while he was alive has blood on its hands. Absolutely shocked & appalled. May his soul rest in peace,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Swamy, 84, died at 1.30 pm, Dr Ian D’Souza, director of the Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra, told the HC’s division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar.

PTI

