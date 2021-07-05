Assembly elections must not be held without restoration of Statehood: PAGD

Srinagar;The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has expressed disappointment at the outcome of the All Party Meeting and has decided to reach out to other political parties in J&K with a view to take a common position on restoration of Statehood ahead of assembly elections.

The PAGD met on sunday evening under the chairmanship of Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar. The meeting attended by vice-chairperson Mehbooba Mufti, M.Y.Tarigami, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Javed Mustafa Mir and Muzaffar Ahmed Shah, was called to discuss the recent meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Delhi on 24th June.

According to a statement , PAGD reiterated its commitment to fight together to reverse the unconstitutional and unacceptable changes foisted on the people of J&K on 5th August 2019 using all constitutional, legal and political means at its disposal.

PAGD’s struggle for undoing these changes will continue as long as it takes while striving to achieve this objective as early as possible, spokesman said.

All the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointed at the outcome of the Delhi meeting especially at the absence of any substantial Confidence Building Measures such as releasing political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the siege and atmosphere of suppression that has choked J&K since 2019.

“This would have initiated the much needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J&K problem,” the statement said.

“As far as restoration of statehood is concerned, it has been BJP’s commitment on the floor of the Parliament and they must honour their word. So any assembly election must be held only after restoration of full statehood for J&K,” it added.

“To this end, the PAGD has decided to reach out to other political parties in J&K with a view to take a common position on the issue,” the statement said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print