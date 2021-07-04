JKAP to meet delimitation panel

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that a delegation of Apni Party leaders will meet and present their viewpoint before the Delimitation Commission in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir as per their scheduled appointments.

Addressing media persons here, Bukhari said that he had pleaded for holding of assembly elections in J&K without waiting for the completion of delimitation process before the All Party meeting held in New Delhi on June 24.

“The union leadership argued that the delimitation in J&K cannot be equated with that of Assam where the process was postponed. It may be because of the number of seats that are going to witness an increase in J&K. Having said so, Apni Party has decided to form two delegations of its leaders both in Srinagar and Jammu who will meet the Delimitation Commission with our viewpoint on the entire process,” he added.

He said that Apni Party has already done its homework on the whole exercise of delimitation and would file petitions before the Commission on the adjustment of boundaries and description of the extent of assembly constituencies which we believe should not be thrust to pit one region against another for some political mileage,” he said.

