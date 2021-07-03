‘Harassment’ To Parents: JKBOSE Suspends Its Facilities To Seven Schools

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Saturday suspended all the Board related facilities for academic session 2020-2021 of seven schools over non-implementation of government, fee fixation committee orders and “harassment” to parents.

As per the order by Joint Secretary JKBOSE, the facilities suspended include Registration Returns (PR), Permission-cum-Admission (PCA) forms of SSE (Class 10th), HSE-I (Class 11th) and HSE-II (Class 12th) in respect of these seven schools. The action against the private schools follows orders of Director School Education Kashmir, citing non-implementation of government/fee fixation committee orders and “harassment of parents”.

The facilities shall remain suspended till these schools furnish NOC(s) from the office of the Director School Education Kashmir, reads the Joint Secretary’s order,

The seven schools include Iqbal Memorial Institute (Boys & Girls Wings) Bemina, Srinagar; Holy Faith Presentation School, Canal Avenue, Rawalpora Srinagar; Hat Trick Public School Zakura Srinagar; Tiny Hearts School Tengpara, Bye-Pass Srinagar; Green Valley Educational Institute, Illahi Bagh Buchpora Srinagar; JK Public School Humhama Budgam and Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, Raj Bagh Srinagar.

“Accordingly, all the concerned are directed not to entertain any affairs of the above Schools, till further instructions from this office,” the Joint Secretary added. (GNS)

