Poonch: A 65-year-old Pakistan (administered) Kashmir national has been held by army along Line of Control in Poonch on intervening Friday and Saturday night, defence sources said.

They said that the person identified as one Mohammad Javaid (65) son of Mohammad Sajjad, a resident of Chopper was apprehended near Rangar Nullah on intervening night of 2/3 July.

The person continues to remain under custody of army for questioning, they said

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print