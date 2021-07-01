7 more succumb to Covid, 364 fresh cases

Srinagar: Seven Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 364 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 215 were reported in Kashmir Division and 149 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 7 deaths, 4 were reported in Kashmir Division and 3 in Jammu Division. Srinagar reported one death while Jammu districts reported zero deaths.

Two deaths were reported in Anantnag and one death each in Pulwama, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 67, while Jammu district reported 19 new cases.

The bulletin said that 562 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 186 from Jammu Division and 376 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,600 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 67 new cases and currently has 858 active cases, with 116 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 32 new cases and currently has 269 active cases, with 35 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 31 new cases and currently has 255 active cases, with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 7 new cases and currently has 194 active cases, with 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 12 new cases and currently has 266 active cases, with 50 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 26 new cases and has 293 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 10 new cases and has 164 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 190 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 18 new cases and has 168 active cases with 51 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 15 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 19 new cases, Udhampur 8, Rajouri 13, Doda 31, Kathua 3, Kishtwar 14, Samba 2, Poonch 8, Ramban 6, and Reasi 45.

