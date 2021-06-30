6 more die of Covid in J&K

209 new cases in Kashmir, 99 in Jammu

Srinagar: Six Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 308 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 209 were reported in Kashmir Division and 99 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 6 deaths, 4 were reported in Kashmir Division and 2 in Jammu Division. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported zero deaths.

Two deaths were reported in Kupwara and one death each in Pulwama, Anantnag, Doda, and Poonch districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 84, while Jammu district reported 12 new cases.

The bulletin said that 493 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 149 from Jammu Division and 344 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,805 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 84 new cases and currently has 908 active cases, with 124 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 29 new cases and currently has 272 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 18 new cases and currently has 276 active cases, with 44 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 221 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 21 new cases and currently has 304 active cases, with 46 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 16 new cases and has 284 active cases, with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 13 new cases and has 161 active cases, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 12 new cases and has 193 active cases with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 9 new cases and has 201 active cases with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 17 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur 16, Rajouri 8, Doda 22, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 20, Samba 1, Poonch 10, Ramban 9, and Reasi 1.

