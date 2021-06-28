Policeman, wife killed, daughter critically wounded in militant attack at their home in Awantipora

Anantnag: A policeman and his wife were killed and their daughter critically wounded after some unidentified gunmen barged into their home and opened indiscriminate fire, late Sunday evening, here in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

The slain policeman has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Rajab, a resident of Hariparigam village in Awanipora area.

His slain wife has been identified as Raja Bano, while his daughter Sabia Jan (25) has been shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

A senior police official from Awantipora police district told Kashmir Reader, “The incident took place late Sunday evening. Two to three militants barged into their house and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring three family members,” the police official said.

The three of them were shifted to a nearby hospital where Bhat was declared brought dead and his wife succumbed to her injuries.

“His daughter, Sabia, is in a critical condition as well. They are being treated at a hospital,” the official said without mentioning the name of the hospital.

Bhat was a Special Police Officer (SPO) and was posted at District Police Lines Pulwama.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up by the police in this matter.

Meanwhile following the attack, a contingent of forces reached Hariparigam village and cordoned off the area.

“Efforts are on to try and nab the attackers,” the police official said.

With inputs from KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print