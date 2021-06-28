Parimpora Gunfight: One militant killed, Ops on

Srinagar: One unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between forces and militants in Maloora area of Parimpora on Monday afternoon, police said.

Official sources said that an unidentified militant, whose identification is being ascertained, was killed in an ongoing encounter.

They said that operation is on in the area.

Earlier, police in a tweet gunfight broke out in Parimpora area while police and security forces are on the job.

“#Encounter started at Malhoora #Parimpora area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print