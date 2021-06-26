Recoveries twice the number of fresh cases in June

Anantnag: The ebbing of the second wave of Covid-19 in Kashmir valley is evident in the number of recoveries during the month of June, which is more than double the number of fresh Covid cases detected in this month.

The number of active cases of Covid in Kashmir division has also gone down by 80 percent during June.

According to official data, 14,628 cases of Covid were detected in Kashmir division between June 1 and 23, at an average of 636 cases per day.

“In the same time period, the number of recoveries was 31,465, which is more than double the number of new cases,” an official in the administration told Kashmir Reader, adding that the numbers were a far cry from what the situation was in May or April.

As of now, the number of cumulative cases Kashmir division has witnessed since March last year stands at 1,94,628, with as many as 1,88,404 recoveries.

“This is a recovery rate of almost 97 percent,” the official said. “We are near the end of this deadly second wave.”

Another indicator is the number of active cases, which has dropped down to 4,027 (on June 23) from 21,047 (on June 1). Most of these cases (more than 28 percent) are in Srinagar district.

The other districts are placed comparatively better. Anantnag (376 active cases) and Baramulla (498 active cases) are doing fairly well despite having a population as big as Srinagar district.

“Shopian district is again emerging as a safe spot. We have been witnessing very few cases in this south Kashmir district for the last more than a week now,” the official said.

The number of active cases in Shopian district currently is only 22. The district also has the fewest number (5,542) of cumulative cases among ten districts of Kashmir valley.

The bad news is that 183 people have died in the month of June in Kashmir division, at an average of 8 people per day.

“The guard is not to be lowered, even if we are now in the last leg of this second wave. Now is the time to be cautious more than ever,” the official said.

