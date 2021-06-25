Spike in Covid deaths in Jammu, from 2 to 8 in a day

Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam report one death each

Srinagar: Eleven Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 448 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 265 were reported in Kashmir Division and 183 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 11 deaths, 8 were reported in Jammu Division and 3 in Kashmir Division. Srinagar reported 1 death while Jammu district reported 3 deaths.

The number of deaths reported in Jammu division was significantly higher than the previous day’s figure of 2 deaths.

Two deaths were reported in Kathua district, and one death each in Baramulla, Budgam, Rajouri, Poonch, and Ramban districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 95, while Jammu district reported 22 new cases.

The bulletin said that 682 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 170 from Jammu Division and 512 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 6,537 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 95 new cases and currently has 1,139 active cases, with 134 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 32 new cases and currently has 498 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 18 new cases and currently has 505 active cases, with 60 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 30 new cases and currently has 363 active cases, with 106 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 17 new cases and currently has 445 active cases, with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 36 new cases and has 376 active cases, with 65 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 15 new cases and has 214 active cases, with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 14 new cases and has 205 active cases with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 6 new cases and has 260 active cases with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 22 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 22 new cases, Udhampur 13 , Rajouri 19, Doda 23, Kathua 8, Kishtwar 23, Samba 5, Poonch 11, Ramban 12, and Reasi 47.

