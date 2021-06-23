Suspects questioned in J-K cop killing case

Srinagar:Some suspects are being questioned in connection with the killing of a cop in Nowgam area of the city here on Tuesday, even as the CCTV footage of the incident showed that two militants opened fire at the officer with pistols, officials said on Wednesday.

Inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar was shot at and injured in front of a local mosque near his residence at Menganwaji Nowgam area of the city while he was going for prayers, the officials said.

They said Dar sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Immediately after the incident, senior police officers including inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, reached the spot and inspected the scene of the crime, the officials said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that two militants fired upon the police inspector with pistols, they said.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows firing by two militants with pistols. Their identification is being done and suspects are being questioned, the officials said.

Police have registered a case, the investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime, they said.

The officials said the cop is survived by his wife, a 13-year-old daughter and a ten-year-old son.

