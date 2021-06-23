Invitation accepted: PAGD

All those invited to the meeting with PM Modi will go: Farooq

SRINAGAR: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD), a group of five political parties formed for restoration of statehood and special status of J&K, on Tuesday decided that it will participate in the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on June 24.

The decision was taken on Tuesday morning when leaders of the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (CPI), among others, met at the residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah, who heads the alliance. Prior to that, the parties had individually held internal deliberations about participating in the meeting. All of them had agreed to go by the decision taken by the PAGD.

“All those invited for the all-party meeting with PM will attend. Our stand is clear and all of you know what our stand is. Since New Delhi has invited the leaders individually, we have decided that all those invited will attend the meeting and put forth their points on J&K,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters after the meeting.

Mehbooba, who also spoke on the occasion, said that she had suggested that the meeting be attended by Farooq only, but it was said that the invitations were extended at the individual level.

“We are not against dialogue. My late father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed always advocated dialogue for resolution of issues. I believe New Delhi should have released all political prisoners for creating an atmosphere for talks but it didn’t. Now we will demand the release of political prisoners as there are many who are ill in jails. We will also seek immediate shifting of prisoners back to J&K jails from various Indian prisons,” she said.

Fourteen leaders, including former chief ministers and party presidents, have been invited to the meeting that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those invited include Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah, Sajad Lone, Altaf Bukhari, Ravinder Raina, GA Mir, MY Tarigami, Bhim Singh, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Tara Chand, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta. They were invited over telephone by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for participation in the meeting to be held at the prime minister’s residence at 3pm on Thursday.

“We will seek something that is ours and will remain ours. We will put forth the aspirations of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in the meeting. Whatever is possible within the Indian Constitution is what we are going to seek,” spokesperson of the PAGD, MY Tarigami, told reporters.

