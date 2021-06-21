14 more die of Covid, 585 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Fourteen Covid patients lost their lives while 585 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 462 were reported in Kashmir Division and 123 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 14 deaths, 7 each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir Division. Srinagar districts reported 2 death while as Jammu reported 4 deaths.

Moreover, three deaths were reported in Doda, two each in Kupwara and Anantnag, one in Bandipora, the bulletin said

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 136, while Jammu district reported 21 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,354 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 431 from Jammu Division and 923 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 8631 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 136 new cases and currently has 1,402 active cases, with 246 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 38 new cases and currently has 716 active cases, with 71 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 69 new cases and currently has 692 active cases, with 121 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 22 new cases and currently has 710 active cases, with 258 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 30 new cases and currently has 591 active cases, with 53 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 35 new cases and has 519 active cases, with 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 29 new cases and has 301 active cases, with 34 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 47 new cases and has 225 active cases with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 51 new cases and has 348 active cases with 57 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 5 new cases and currently has 55 active cases with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 21 new cases, Udhampur 9 , Rajouri 8, Doda 25, Kathua 6, Kishtwar 13, Samba zero, Poonch 21, Ramban 11, and Reasi 9.

