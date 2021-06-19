671 fresh Covid cases, 8 more die

Srinagar: Eight more Covid patients lost their lives while 671 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 445 were reported in Kashmir Division and 226 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 8 deaths, 4 each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir Division. Srinagar district reported zero deaths for the fourth consecutive day while Jammu reported 1 death.

Two deaths were reported in Kulgam, Doda and one each in Kupwara, Ganderbal, Poonch, the bulletin said

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 133, while Jammu district reported 53 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,171 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 548 from Jammu Division and 623 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 10,094 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 133 new cases and currently has 1,632 active cases, with 142 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 66 new cases and currently has 781 active cases, with 103 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 60 new cases and currently has 813 active cases, with 90 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 34 new cases and currently has 983 active cases, with 48 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 42 new cases and currently has 648 active cases, with 61 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 24 new cases and has 601 active cases, with 49 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 33 new cases and has 340 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 20 new cases and has 265 active cases with 29 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 29 new cases and has 400 active cases with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 4 new cases and currently has 88 active cases with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 53 new cases, Udhampur 11 , Rajouri 24, Doda 46, Kathua 12, Kishtwar 20, Samba 2, Poonch 16, Ramban 36, and Reasi 6.

