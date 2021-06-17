Two killed, another injured in Rafiabad road mishap

Rafiabad: Two persons were killed while another was injured after head-on collision between a motorcycle and a tipper in Tragpora locality of Rafiabad in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

An official said that two persons including motorcyclist were killed while another one was injured after a motorcycle collided with a tipper at Tragpora.

He said that the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where two of them were declared dead on arrival.

The official said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been set into motion—(KNO)

