12 more deaths, 635 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Twelve more Covid patients lost their lives while 635 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 442 were reported in Kashmir Division and 193 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 12 deaths, 6 each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir Division. Srinagar, though, reported zero deaths for the second consecutive day, while Jammu reported 1 death.

Two deaths were reported in Anantnag and Rajouri, and one each in Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 129, while Jammu district reported 54 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,649 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 541 from Jammu Division and 1,108 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 11,381 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 129 new cases and currently has 1,784 active cases, with 218 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 64 new cases and currently has 913 active cases, with 125 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 76 new cases and currently has 852 active cases, with 156 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 27 new cases and currently has 1,095 active cases, with 95 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 26 new cases and currently has 702 active cases, with 80 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 49 new cases and has 611 active cases, with 189 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 23 new cases and has 337 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 17 new cases and has 327 active cases with 67 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 23 new cases and has 436 active cases with 108 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 8 new cases and currently has 134 active cases with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 54 new cases, Udhampur 22 , Rajouri 19, Doda 32, Kathua 16, Kishtwar 9, Samba 3, Poonch 14, Ramban 24, and Reasi zero.

