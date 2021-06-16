Brazen violation of fundamental rights: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday said the arrest of an activist in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir for saying he had more expectations from local officers was unwarranted and brazen violation of fundamental rights.

“The incident in which a resident from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district was jailed for just saying that he had more expectations from local officers, is unwarranted, uncalled for and a brazen violation of the fundamental rights of people,” Tarigami said in a statement.

He was reacting to the arrest of 50-year-old Sajad Rashid Sofi who has been booked for his comments made during an interaction of locals with Lieutenant Governor’s advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan.

Sofi was part of a delegation which had gone to meet Khan to demand a degree college in Safapora. He had reportedly said that he had no expectations from officers who belong to outside Jammu and Kashmir and posted in the union territory.

“If such incidents happen during the reach out programme of the LG administration, it can create a sense of fear among the people instead of solving their grievances. Such an attitude of the officer is highly authoritarian and detrimental to the larger interests of not only people, but to administration itself. It damages and dents the credibility of the institution the officer represents,” Tarigami said.

He said police did not release Sofi even when the court granted him interim bail as he has been reportedly booked additionally under sections 107 and 151 of the Indian Penal Code.

“This is a brazen misuse of power and authority besides amounting to a violation of fundamental rights of a citizen,” he added.

Tarigami urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter personally and ensure that the man is not only released immediately but action under law is taken against the erring officer for misuse of power and authority.

Police have said Sofi was in preventive custody for allegedly being a threat to peace .

