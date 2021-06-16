635 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 71 Days, reported In J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 635 new novel coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day count in 71 days, even as 12 more people succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 193 of the new cases were reported from Jammu Division and 442 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 309361.

Regarding the 12 fresh Covid-19 deaths, they said six each were reported from Jammu Division and Kashmir valley, taking the total toll to 4217. It was April 6 when J&K reported 561, lowest than the infections confirmed today.

