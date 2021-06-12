J-K Lt Governor, political parties condemn Sopore militant attack

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday condemned the militant attack on security forces in Sopore and described it as a cowardly and mindless act.

Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when militants fired upon security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district, officials said.

“Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of injured,” Sinha said on Twitter.

He said the perpetrators of the violence are the enemies of humanity and such a despicable and cowardly act will not go unpunished.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said such attacks must be condemned without reservation.

“Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said in a tweet.

Condemning the attack, the NC said the government must ensure a stop to such incidents.

“JKNC unequivocally condemns the killing of two cops and a civilian in Sopore today and prays that the bereaved families find enough strength to bear the irreparable loss,” it said.

“The government must ensure a stop to such brutal loss of lives” the NC said on its official Twitter handle.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) said that “our souls have been scarred for decades now by such wanton acts of violence”.

“Mutilated bodies, ravaged homes and murder of dreams– that’s the trail attacks like these leave behind,” the party said on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) described that attack as “cowardice and mindless”.

In a statement, the party also expressed anguish over the loss of lives and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the slain policemen and civilians.

The JKPCC said the attack is a mindless and shameful act committed by the militants.

The party expressed grave concern over “regular” militant attacks on policemen and other security forces and blamed the government for “failing to contain the situation”.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur while condemning the attack, said terror has no place in Kashmir and the killing of innocents is a barbaric and cowardly act.

In a statement, Thakur said the act reflects frustration on part of militants who have now started targeting civilians in busy markets.

He urged the police to probe the incident and punish the attackers as per the law.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone said gun enslaves the very people that it purports to fight for.

“When will this madness end. Gun came to Kashmir in 1989. 32 years down the line. I can unambiguously state. That gun enslaves the very people that it purports to fight for. The gunmen really need to ponder whose war they are fighting,” he said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari condemned the attack and termed it most gruesome and heart wrenching.

“Violence has never been a solution but a huge impediment in peace and progress of any society. Extremist forces are only adding to the sufferings of people. Regardless of any political, ideological or religious motivations—violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable,” Bukhari said.

He said the senseless violence has ravaged all the sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir, inflicting a heavy toll on precious human lives.

“Not only a generation of humans has been lost to this barbaric mode of communication but forces inimical to peace have also wrecked havoc to the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades,” he said.

While extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Bukhari prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and courage to their families to bear the irretrievable loss.

“Apni Party stands in solidarity with the families of slain cops and civilians in this hard and pressing time. We also wish speedy recovery of the injured and urge the government to facilitate their best treatment available at the earliest,” he said.

