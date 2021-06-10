Heat wave in Kashmir valley, hottest day in Srinagar this year

Srinagar: It was a day of sweltering heat in Srinagar on Wednesday as the mercury rose to 34.7 degree Celsius, the highest day temperature recorded this year in the “summer capital”. Jammu city, too, recorded the highest maximum temperature so far of the season at 45.8 degree Celsius.
Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department’s (MeT) Srinagar Centre, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that the high temperatures will continue on Thursday as well in Kashmir valley.
The MeT’s Srinagar office had said on Tuesday that heat wave conditions will continue to prevail for a few more days in J&K and there will be some respite from June 12.
Light rainfall is likely to occur on June 12 and 13, the MeT office said.
A weather official said that on June 3, 2018, Srinagar recorded 35 degrees Celsius, the hottest day in June in the last 12 years. Today’s temperature was the second-highest recorded in Srinagar in the last 12 years.
As per the data available with the MeT centre, Srinagar recorded the hottest day ever on June 29 in 1978 when the mercury touched 37.8 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday, Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 24.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, Qazigund and Pahalgam recorded maximum temperature of 33.6°C and 30.3°C, respectively, while Kupwara recorded 34.6°C.
