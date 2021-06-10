23-Year-Old Youth Among 12 More Die Of Covid-19 In J&K, Toll 4130

Srinagar:A 23-year-old youth was among 12 more people who succumbed to covid-19 in the Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, officials said on Thursday.

They said six among the deaths were reported from Kashmir Valley and as many from Jammu division, taking the total fatality count to 4130 in J&K.

They said a 70-year-old woman from Sangerwani died at district hospital Pulwama, four days she was admitted there.

A 70-year-old woman from Loorgam Tral also died at the same facility, a day after she was admitted there, the officials said

A 65-year-old woman from Ashmuqam died at GMC Anantnag, 12 days after she was admitted there, they said. Three deaths were reported at SMHS hospital, they said.

A 62-year-old man from Trikuta Nagar Jammu died SWVD Naarayana Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal Katra Jammu, they said. One more patient died at the same facility, they said.

A 23-year-old youth from R S Pora died GMC Jammu, three days after he was admitted there, they said.

A 65-year-old woman from Udhampur died at GMC Jammu, two days after she was admitted to the facility. Two more deaths were also reported at the same facility, they added.

Of late, there has been decrease in both the number of daily cases and deaths in Jammu and Kashmir. So far 223 people have died this month while over 11000 cases have been added to the overall tally. On Wednesday J&K reported 1098 fresh cases while 17 people succumbed to the virus.

Last month was deadliest as J&K recorded 1625 Covid-19 deaths. The fatalities in these 31 days accounted for 41.59% of the total deaths reported in J&K so far since March last year. Also 114359 Infections were added to overall tally during the month of May. (GNS)

