Administration has sufficient stock of oxygen supply, essential drugs: Advisor Baseer Khan 

SHOPIAN: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited District Shopian and chaired a meeting to discuss the measures to break the chain of Covid-19 pandemic, besides interacting with various deputations.

DDC Chairperson, Bilqees Jan, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritpal, DDC Vice Chairman, Irfan Manhas, DDC and BDC members, Traders Federation, Fruit Growers Association, Transporters, Stakeholders and other officers were present on the occasion.

On the occasion a comprehensive and threadbare discussion was held in which the stakeholders comprising Fruit Growers Association, transporters, traders who in addition to putting forth their suggestions on Covid projected other demands with regard to their issues for early settlement.

Khan said that the need of hour to get rid of the virus is the cooperation of people in breaking the chain of covid pandemic.

He urged the DDCs, BDCs, Sarpanchs and Panchs to play a vital role by motivating the people to come forward and getting themselves vaccinated. Advisor emphasized upon the traders, transporters, fruit growers and others present on the occasion to follow the requisite advisories. He said strict adherence to the measures, SOPs and guidelines issued from time to time hold the key to defeat the virus.

Advisor appreciated the district administration for achieving 100% coverage of vaccination of above 45 years of age group in the district and said that the people of Shopian have always cooperated the district administration in their endeavour to control the pandemic.

Baseer Khan stated that the Administration has sufficient stock of oxygen supply and other essential drugs and said that the people need not to pay any heed to the rumours.

The Advisor said, there is no dearth of resources, whether it is oxygen, medical or any other resource. With the active intervention of the Prime Minister and Lieutenant Governor, the UT has received 9 high quality oxygen plants from Frankfurt Germany in addition to that 9 more plants have been received just a few days back.

Advisor also emphasised to ensure that the economic activities relating to MGNREGA, Horticulture, Agriculture etc. goes on smoothly provided Covid appropriate behaviour is followed strictly.

While interacting with the DDCs, BDCs and other representatives, Advisor stressed upon them to play a vital role in tackling the situation that has arisen due to the covid-19 pandemic. He appealed them to step forward and aware the common masses about the importance of wearing mask and maintaining social distancing. He also appealed them to get their respective areas well sanitized and well fumigated.

Deputy Commissioner briefed about various initiatives that have been taken by the district administration to break the chain of Covid-19 pandemic.

DC informed that there are 98 panchayat halqas in the district Shopian and all are established with 05 bed capacity Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and are equipped with all the healthcare facilities so that any one of these halqas having any kind of symptoms can get himself isolated and well treated there. He said the people of Shopian district are following all the SOPs and other guidelines.

DC assured the chair that the district administration is fully prepared and has also geared up health functionaries for achieving 100% target in vaccination of 18-44 age group as the vaccine will be available in the district.

Later, Advisor visited Covid Care Centre (CCC) Tukroo and took stock of the facilities put in place for the covid patients. Also, the Advisor inspected several ongoing works of Rural Development Department.

