Daily cases in J&K come down further to 1,440

Kashmir reports twice as many new cases, deaths as Jammu

Srinagar: Covid-19 claimed another 23 lives and infected 1,440 more persons in a period of 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the official Covid bulletin reported on Sunday.

The bulletin said that 8 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 15 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 2 and 3 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths each were reported in Budgam, Pulwama, and Kathua districts, two deaths each in Baramulla, Anantnag, and one each in Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.

The new cases included 1,102 from Kashmir Division and 338 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 264, while Jammu district reported 70 cases.

The bulletin said that 3,099 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 920 from Jammu Division and 2,179 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 26,741 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 264 new cases and currently has 3,212 active cases, with 482 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 136 new cases and currently has 2,209 active cases, with 247 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 145 new cases and currently has 1,578 active cases, with 195 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 123 new cases and currently has 1,788 active cases, with 396 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 103 new cases and currently has 1,262 active cases, with 204 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 86 new cases and has 3,286 active cases, with 189 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 40 new cases and has 645 active cases, with 68 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 45 new cases and has 821 active cases with 131 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 140 new cases and has 1,349 active cases with 155 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 20 new cases and currently has 971 active cases with 112 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 70 new cases, Udhampur 13, Rajouri 46, Doda 47, Kathua 21, Kishtwar 10, Samba 16, Poonch 70, Ramban 27, and Reasi 18.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print