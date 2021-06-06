JK earns accolades in Niti Aayog’s SDG report

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has been among the best performers in India in terms of peace, justice and strong institutions, says the NITI Aayog’s report, released on Saturday, on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

According to the report, JK has a very low rate of 0.9 murders per 1,00,000 population in India. The highest rate is in Jharkhand at 4.3 murders per 1,00,000 population, while Kerala reported the least. Among the UTs, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had the highest rate of murder at 3.3 per 1,00,000 population.

For Cognisable Crimes against Children, as per the report, J&K has 10.5 cases for every one lakh children. Nagaland reported 9 cases for every 1,00,000 child population, while Sikkim had the highest figure at 80.3. Lakshadweep, Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have the highest number of cases per 1,00,000 population in the country.

On human trafficking, JK has scored zero. Among the states, Manipur witnessed the highest rate of human trafficking at 61 persons per one million population, whereas Delhi registered the highest rate of human trafficking at 30 persons per one million population among the UTs.

On missing children, JK has 6.16 missing per 1,00,000 child population. Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of missing children at 37 per 1,00,000 child population among the states.

Corruption in JK has been found to be 6.06 cases per 10 lakh population, compared to 891 in Maharashtra, the highest in the country, followed by Rajasthan at 424.

On Aadhaar coverage, JK has 82 percent of population covered, while the national average is 93.24 percent. Thirteen States and UTs have achieved the target of full Aadhar coverage. Meghalaya and Assam have less than 50 percent covered.

According to the new NITI Aayog report, JK has been among the front runners in almost all the indices of Sustainable Development Goals. It is the leader in affordable and clean energy and responsible consumption and production across India.

The SDG report evaluates performance on socio, economic and environmental parameters. It has seventeen indicators: No poverty, Zero hunger, Good health and well being, Quality education, Gender equality, Clean water and sanitation, Affordable and clean energy, Decent work and economic growth, Industry innovation and infrastructure, Reducing inequalities, Sustainable cities and communities, Responsible consumption and production, Climate action, Life below water, Peace, Justice, and Strong institutions.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print