UAPA slapped on 8 persons for anti-India slogans in Kupwara

Kupwara: Police have booked at least eight persons under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for sloganeering at the funeral of a youth who was killed in an accident recently in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
Officials said that four of them have been already arrested under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, which prescribes upto seven years imprisonment for “advocating, abetting, advising or inciting the commission of any unlawful activity”.
Sources said a youth identified as Mohammad Amin Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar of Bumhama died in a road accident during intervening night of May 28 near his native place.
Subsequently, there was funeral and as per police anti-India slogans were made following which a case (FIR No. 181/21) under IPC Sections of 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 147 (Punishment for rioting) besides stringent 13 ULA(P) Act was lodged in Police Station Kupwara.
Those named in the FIR, officials said, include Aabid Hussain Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir, Qaiser Ahmad Mir son of Farooq Ahmad Mir, Bilal Ahmad Mir son of Farooq Ahmad Mir, Zahoor Ahmad Dar son of Khazir Mohammad Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Ganai son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai, Abass Ahmad Mir son Khazir Mohammad Mir, Firdous Ahmad Bhat son of Lal Bhat and Fayaz Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Maqbool, all resident of Bumhama Kupwara.
A police officer confirmed that four out of those named in the FIR have been arrested. They include Qaiser Ahmad Mir, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Zahoor Ahmad Dar and Aijaz Ahmad Ganai. (GNS)
