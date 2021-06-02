Man in police custody in Tral snatches gun from cop, shot at him: Police

Srinagar: A man who was under custody in SOG camp Tral on Wednesday snatched a gun from a cop and shot him and later hid himself in the generator room of the camp.

A top official said that the man was picked up by police for questioning, however, today he snatched a rifle from the cop and shot him.

He said that the man is hiding in the generator room of SOG camp while the police were persuading him to surrender.

The top official said that SSP Awantipora was trying to make him surrender and there was no hostage situation as there were no other policemen inside the room—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print