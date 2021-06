Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against PDP leader Waheed Parra in a case related to the alleged nexus between politicians and militant groups in the union territory, officials said here.

The chargesheet was filed under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before a designated court, they said.

Parra was arrested by the Criminal Investigation (Kashmir) of Jammu and Kashmir”s CID department earlier this year. PTI

