LG visits DRDO’s under-construction Covid Hospital at Khonmoh

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the construction site of Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) 500-bed COVID Hospital at Khonmoh and inspected the work done.

While reviewing the progress made so far, the Lt Governor directed the DRDO and district officials to expedite the pace of work and complete the Hospital by 5th June for trial-run of all the facilities.

Emphasising the importance of developing specialized critical care for infants and children, the Lt Governor directed the officials to prepare a 25-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the facility with a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, dieticians and coordinators.

Take comprehensive measures to ensure that staffing, medical supplies, durable equipment, diagnostic tools, and other logistics are ready within the timeline, the Lt Governor told the officers.

“My focus is to ensure high quality of care with sincere effort, rapid and efficient interventions, while integrating emergency response of healthcare services at the Hospital to fight Covid-19 pandemic”, observed the Lt Governor.

Nothing is more important than people’s lives and the administration is working round-the-clock for the best healthcare facilities for everyone and in every corner of J&K, added the Lt Governor.

During his visit, the Lt Governor was informed that the hospital has the capacity for 125 ICU beds and 375 beds with oxygen connectivity.

The Lt Governor asked the officials to equip the facility with CT Scan machines and other medical imaging techniques.

The Lt Governor reiterated that the operationalization of DRDO’s Hospitals in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar would strengthen Government’s efforts against Covid pandemic, besides substantially increasing the Covid dedicated bed capacity and treatment in J&K.

The Lt Governor, on May 29, had inaugurated the DRDO’s 500-bedded Covid hospital in Jammu to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure to effectively deal with the Corona virus pandemic.

