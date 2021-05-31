Ladakh records 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Leh:Ladakh recorded 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 18,497 while the death toll reached 188 with one more fatality, officials said on Monday.

Of the 49 new cases, 39 were reported from Leh and 10 cases from Kargil.

Ninety-six people were discharged from hospitals after recuperating from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries to 16,754, the officials said.

With the death of one more COVID-19 patient in Kargil, the total number of fatalities in Ladakh has reached 188 — 136 in Leh and 52 in Kargil.

There are 1,555 active cases in the Union Territory — 1,342 in Leh district and 213 in Kargil district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print