Lt Governor reviews Covid containment measures

Calls for strict enforcement of Test-Track-Treat protocol

JAMMU: No compromise on Covid Appropriate Behaviour, strict enforcement of Test-Track-Treat protocol, and vaccination is the only long-term solution to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said while chairing a series of meetings with Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SPs of the UT, here at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The Lt Governor has been issuing directions from time to time to strengthen the efforts and undertake immediate interventions to tackle the ongoing COVID pandemic based on regular assessment of the evolving situation and inputs from experts.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought feedback from Divisional Commissioners, IGPs, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs on Covid situation across the UT and directed them to ensure the enforcement of all Covid protocols in their respective jurisdictions.

Laying special emphasis on intensifying testing and vaccination, the Lt Governor directed the DCs and other concerned officers to make synergized efforts to augment vaccination progress with focus on priority groups. Bank employees, Airport & Railway staff, shopkeepers, farmers, service providers would be vaccinated on priority. He also called for ensuring Covid Testing facilities at the Sub-Centre level.

While reviewing the district-wise status of vaccination drive, the Lt Governor expressed satisfaction on being informed that Jammu, Ganderbal, and Shopian had achieved 100% saturation of 1st dose of vaccination for above 45 age group.

The Lt Governor asked other DCs to make concerted efforts to achieve 100% saturation in their respective districts at the earliest.

The chair was informed that Covid Care Centres have been activated in 80% Panchayats of the UT.

Emphasizing on proper utilization of CCCs, the Lt Governor called for effective functioning of these centres through mobilization of resources.

“Mere development of infrastructure is not going to serve any purpose. We have to ensure that facilities are utilized to their optimum capacities to achieve the desired results on ground”, the Lt Governor maintained.

Speed up training of ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and other ancillary staff, the Lt Governor asked the officials.

While emphasizing on taking requisite precautionary measures and carefully monitoring areas with higher positivity rate, the Lt Governor directed for micro-containment zones to isolate such areas, besides timely monitoring and responsive action to break the spread chain.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also reviewed the installation and functionality of oxygen generation plants, and availability of buffer stock across the UT.

Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce department briefed the Lt Governor about the ample availability of oxygen stock in the UT.

The Lt Governor called for utilization of buffer stock of oxygen cylinders for oxygen supply in the Covid Care Centres in rural areas as per requirement.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of Health department for effective handling of the pandemic situation.– Information Department

