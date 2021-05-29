J&K Reports 20 More Covid-19 Deaths, Toll 3815

Srinagar:Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 20 people more covid-19 deaths since last evening and two among the victims were 35-year-old women, taking the overall fatality 3815, officials said on Saturday.

Twelve of these deaths were reported from Jammu and remaining from Kashmir Valley, the officials said

They said the victims from Jammu includes a 60-year-old man from Phallian Mandal, a 55-year-old woman from Lower Gadigarh, a 35-year-old woman from Domana Jammu, an 82-year-old woman from Digiana Jammu , a 67-year-old woman from Palli Bari Brahmana, a 62-year-old man from Poonch A/P Trikuta Nagar, an 85-year-old woman from Bantalab Jammu, a 94-year-old man from Sidhra Jammu, a 69-year-old from Resham Ghar Colony Bakshi Nagarand, a 55-year-old woman R.S Pura, a 71-year-old woman from Roop Nagar and a 66-year-old woman from Paloura Jammu.

Among others the victims from the Valley include a 65-year-old man from Puchal Pulwama who died 25 days after he was admitted to district hospital Pulwama, they said.

A man from Karimabad died at district hospital Pulwama, a day after he was admitted there, they said.

An 80-year-old from Sangerwani Pulwama died six days after he was admitted to the same hospital, they said.

A man from Kokernag died at GMC Anantnag last evening, they said.

A 52-year-old man from Tangmarg Baramulla died fornight after he was admitted to SKIMS Bemina, they said.

Also, a 35-year-old woman from Charar-e-Sharief died two days after she was admitted the covid-19 management facility, they said. Two deaths were also reported at SHMS hospital, they said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print