Gunfight in Sopore, 2 militants reportedly trapped

Sopore: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in north Kashmir’s police district Sopore on Friday afternoon.
Official sources in the police said that based on specific information about the presence of militants in Warpora area on Sopore outskirts, government forces including police, army’s 22RR, and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village.
They said that as the forces reached near a suspected spot, hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated to by the government forces and a gunfight started which was still going on in the evening.
Reports said that the government forces had sealed all entry and exit points of the village and installed lights all around the encounter site for the night.
Sources said that two militants are trapped in the area.
The firing had reportedly stopped when this report was filed in the late evening. However, the police are yet to share any further details regarding the operation.
Sopore: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in north Kashmir’s police district Sopore on Friday afternoon.