Bijbhera Attack: 35-Year-Old Man Succumbs, Toll 2

Anangnag: A 35-year-old man, auto driver by profession, who was injured in firing by suspected militants Jablipora area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, has succumbed to the wounds, taking the fatality count in the attack to two.

Earlier, a 19-year-old youth was killed in the attack which took place around 8005 hours on saturday.

A senior police officer said that unknown gunmen fired upon the duo, leaving them injured. They were shifted to nearby sub district hospital where one of them Sanjeed Ahmad Parrey (19), dental technician, son of Abdul Azeem Parrey was declared dead on arrival while Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat (auto driver) son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat was shifted to GMC Anantnag where he succumbed to the injuries later.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. When this report was filed, no arrests were made, they added.(GNS)

