BGSBU announces Admission for 2021

Rajouri:Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri on Saturday launched the online admission process for various Postgraduate, Undergraduate, B.Tech and diploma programs from the academic session 2021. The online submission of application forms for admission to different academic programs offered by the University will start from June 01, 2021. Details regarding eligibility criteria, selection criteria and fee etc. shall be available in admission brochure 2021which can be downloaded from university website www.bgsbu.ac.in. The admission process was launched by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Akbar Masood. Speaking on the occasion Prof. Akbar said that we are seeking students who want to experience the joy of learning, discover themselves and are committed to contribute to nation building. Prof. Akbar said, “BGSBU strives to cater the needs of those who aspire to be the leaders. We allow our students to think beyond imaginations and curate credentials that fit their aspirations. I encourage eligible students to apply in large numbers and be a part of a unique academic environment here at BGSBU.’’ On the occasion, Prof. Akbar said, “We believe that education is truly transformative for our students and we are committed to keeping it affordable.”

On the occasion Prof. Akbar announced a major reduction in the fee structure of various programs including Postgraduate, Undergraduate, B.Tech and Diploma programs offered by the University. Prof. Akbar Masood said that this decision has been taken in the interest of students’ community to effectively support them on the path of success. On the occasion, The Vice Chancellor announced that upto 50% fee has been slashed in most of the academic programs offered by the University. Further, Prof. Akbar also announced that the application fee of admission form has also been reduced from Rs1000 to Rs 650 per form. Terming it as a historic moment for the BGSBU, Prof. Akbar said that we are committed to providing affordable access to high quality education and reduction in the fee structure is another step forward. This decision comes as the university is focused on greater access to education and increased student success initiatives in line with NEP 2020, Prof. Akbar said.

Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar of the University, Deans of various Schools, Heads of Departments and officers of the University hailed the significant reduction in the fee structure of various academic Programmes offered by the University.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print