MED Kashmir played key role in oxygen production: Chief Engineer

Srinagar: Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department Kashmir Rashid Ahmad Dar on Tuesday stated that the Mechanical Department has played a proactive role to make the quantity of oxygen sufficiently available to the hospitals associated with Government Medical College, Srinagar and Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

While giving insight about the oxygen supplied to various hospitals during the first phase of Covid Pandemic, he said that during the first phase of pandemic, Oxygen demand in hospitals was less and the department was providing 8000 LPM to the hospitals associated with Director Health Services Kashmir, while Oxygen provided to SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina was 4000 LMP during the same phase.

During the second wave of COVID, Oxygen demand has increased due to the surge in positive cases, Dar said and added that to increase oxygen production Mechanical Engineering Department has added 21000 LPM of oxygen besides increased its oxygen capacity at SKIMS Soura and JVC Hospital by 3250 LPM.

As of now our capacity of oxygen production stands at 36000 LPM, he said, which means that the department has increased oxygen supply by three times to the production in the first phase.

Dar said that the Industries department has revived another filling Plant to its line which now stands at 5 plants and is now supplying nearly 3000 oxygen cylinders in the last few days.

He stated that it is due to these efforts that medical oxygen is sufficiently available in the hospitals across Kashmir Division and added that due to the abundance of oxygen our hospitals have been able to save lives of patients which has resulted in the decrease in mortality rate.

While expressing satisfaction over the decrease in covid positive cases in Kashmir Division, he said that with the collaboration of Doctors, Medical Staff and by the efforts of Mechanical Engineering Department, Kashmir would be able to flatten the curve and it is expected that the worse phase would be over soon.

He added that due to the proactive measures taken by the department, we have been able to overcome the crisis and stand in our fight against COVID.

Regarding the preparation for the containment of the third wave of COVID, the Chief Engineer said that more oxygen plants will be installed at different hospitals in coming days to increase the capacity of oxygen production to 45000 LPM.

The total potential of oxygen plants installed at Government Medical College And its Associated hospitals stood at 6000 LPM earlier which now stands at around more than 18000 LPM besides 1000 to 2000 LPM oxygen plants have been installed in District Hospitals so that the covid patients don’t have to suffer for want of oxygen and reduce the shifting of patients to Srinagar hospitals.

Moreover, he said that oxygen plants with a capacity of 1000 LPM each have been installed in SMHS Hospital Srinagar during the last four days. The overall oxygen capacity built by the Mechanical Engineering Department at SMHS Hospital has been raised to 5600 LPM.

At Chest Disease hospital 1500 LPM plant was set up in the last two days besides 1000LPM oxygen plant at JLNM Hospital.

While explaining the status of oxygen in Kashmir compared with the rest of the country, he said Kashmir is the green spot on the map of India, taking the abundance of oxygen in consideration.

As the oxygen demand has reduced comparatively, the Industries department is also providing oxygen cylinders to social organizations who are supplying oxygen to Covid patients in home isolation.

