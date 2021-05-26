3 young women among 24 more die due to covid-19, J&K toll 3686

Srinagar: Three young women aged between 32 to 40 years were 24 more people who succumbed to covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the fatality count to 3686, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that eight deaths were reported at GMC Jammu while others were recorded in various hospitals and health facilities of the Kashmir Valley.

Among others, the officials said that a 75-year-old man from Tulwari Baramulla died at District Hospital in the north Kashmir district.

A 37-year-old woman of Nawa Gabra Kupwara passed away in Sub District Hospital Tanghdar in the northern Kashmir district, they said.

A woman from Litter died at District Hospital Pulwama, five days after she was admitted to there, they said.

An 80-year-old man from Narwa Pulwama died at a health facility in the south Kashmir district, they said.

A 75-year-old man from Arampora Khansahib Budgam, they said, died at Covid Hospital Chanpora.

A 65-year-old woman from Peer Bagh Srinagar died 13 days after she was admitted to SMHS hospital, they said.

A 65-year-old man from Beehama Ganderbal died at SKIMS Soura, eleven days 14 after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, they said. One more patients died at the hospital this morning, they said.

A 40-year-old woman from Tangmarg Baramulla died at SKIMS Bemina, ten days after she was admitted there, they said.

A 32-year-old woman from Kreeri Baramulla also died at the facility, two days after she was admitted there, they said.

Four patients, aged 75, 84, 85 and 55 respectively, with comorbidities died at GMC Baramulla, they added.

A 70-year-old man from Uranhal died at GMC Anantnag, two days after he was admitted there, they said.

A 55-year-old man from Zablipora died at GMC Anantnag, two four after he was admitted to the facility, they added. (GNS)

