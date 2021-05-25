New cases down to 2,237, but Covid kills 45 more

Srinagar: Forty-five Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 2,237 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Monday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 29 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 16 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 6 and 20 deaths, respectively.

Four deaths were reported in Pulwama, three each in Baramulla, Doda, Kishtwar, two in Kupwara, and one each in Ganderbal, Samba, Poonch, and Ramban districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 1,383 from Kashmir Division and 854 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 309 and 441, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,999 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,490 from Jammu Division and 2,509 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 45,630 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 309 new cases and currently has 5,683 active cases, with 863 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 103 new cases and currently has 2,823 active cases, with 119 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 221 new cases and currently has 4,464 active cases, with 304 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 77 new cases and currently has 2,232 active cases, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 204 new cases and currently has 1,905 active cases, with 225 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 106 new cases and has 3,797 active cases, with 558 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 77 new cases and has 1217 active cases, with 58 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 91 new cases and has 1,168 active cases with 97 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 169 new cases and has 2,516 active cases with 198 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 26 new cases and currently has 1,087 active cases with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 441 new cases, Udhampur 55, Rajouri 66, Doda 43, Kathua 49, Kishtwar 47, Samba 31, Poonch 27, Ramban 47, and Reasi 48.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print