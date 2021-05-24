J&K declares black fungus as an epidemic disease

Srinagar: The administration of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory on Monday declared black fungus or mucormycosis as an epidemic disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act- 1897.

Officials said that the UT’s Health and Medical Education today issued a notification to declare black fungus as an epidemic disease.

The move comes days after the Government of India directed the states and Union territories to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first death due to black fungus on Friday after a 40-year-old Covid-19 recovered patient died of mucormycosis at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu.

According to officials of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Government Dental College Srinagar, GDC Srinagar, one case of mucormycosis was successfully was operated in the institution in Nov 2020 and another strong suspect case is admitted in there—(KNO)

