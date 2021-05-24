Expert Advice: How to avoid ‘russetting’ in fruit

Shopian: After the stge of fruit set, many orchardists spray pesticides while keeping spray guns at high speed without using foggy guns, and they also spray some chemicals which are not advised at the stage as they cause russetting in the fruit, particularly apple and pear, thus making the fruit B-grade which fetches low rates in the market.

Though there is no precise study for the reason of russetting in fruit, but experts say that use of chemicals which have not been advised and high-speed spray guns are responsible for the russetting. Experts told Kashmir Reader that rusessting is not a disease but an outcome of mismanagement of sprays and deficiency of nutrients in the trees.

They said that at the early stage, the fruit is susceptible to this disease as the skin/peel of the fruit remains soft and prone to injuries, which is ater called as russetting.

Dr Tariq Rasool, assistant professor at SKUAST’s Wadura campus and senior pathologist, said that fruit growers should avoid use of some chemicals at this stage to avoid rusessting. “As said repeatedly, fruit at this stage is extremely susceptible to russetting caused by chemicals and weather, so choose carefully the chemical and timing of spray. At this stage at least avoid spraying Tebuconazole EC, captan+tebuconazole, sulphur+tebuconazole and high doses of calcium plus zinc, that too in slow drying conditions,” he wrote on his Facebook page which is meant for horticulture advisories, particularly in pathology aspect.

Growers say that if there are even minor scratches of russetting then the fruit is sold at 20 to 30 percent lower rates, and if the fruit sustains major scratches, it fetches rates of Grade C fruit.

Javid ahmad, a horticulture expert, said that growers should use advanced spray guns which fit to the height of traditional trees. “These advanced guns make fog from the sprays instead of direct contact with the fruit. These guns not only save effort and pesticide quantity but also keep russetting at bay,” he said.

He added that russetting reduces the grade of fruit, making it unattractive to customers, and if stored, it becomes like rubber. He also advised growers to spray the chemicals after consulting horticulture experts about the timing, mixing of different chemicals, and concentration, so that russetting can be avoided.

