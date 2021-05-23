Covid claims 48 more lives, 3,408 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Forty-eight Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 3,408 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Saturday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 30 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 18 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 3 and 16 deaths, respectively.

Five deaths were reported in Anantnag, four in Rajouri, three each in Pulwama, Kathua, two each in Baramulla, Shopian, Doda, Samba, and one death each in Budgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 2,157 from Kashmir Division and 1,251 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 509 and 490, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,117 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,623 from Jammu Division and 2,494 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 49,136 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 509 new cases and currently has 6,571 active cases, with 819 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 237 new cases and currently has 2,816 active cases, with 369 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 273 new cases and currently has 4,461 active cases, with 220 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 175 new cases and currently has 2,327 active cases, with 228 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 202 new cases and currently has 1,832 active cases, with 207 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 224 new cases and has 4,641 active cases, with 81 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 112 new cases and has 1189 active cases, with 68 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 132 new cases and has 1,114 active cases with 140 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 241 new cases and has 2,906 active cases with 341 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 52 new cases and currently has 1,080 active cases with 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 490 new cases, Udhampur 150, Rajouri 119, Doda 43, Kathua 138, Kishtwar 15, Samba 82, Poonch 59, Ramban 128, and Reasi 27.

