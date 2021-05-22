Upset over engagement, woman ends life in Jammu

Jammu: A 20-year-old woman on Saturday committed suicide in Narwal area here, days after she got engaged to a man allegedly against her wish, police said.

Rubika, a resident of Qasim Nagar locality, jumped from Gujjar Nagar bridge over river Tawi and hit the dry river bed about 90 metres below, they said.

She was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A police official said a case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind her taking such an extreme step.

Quoting preliminary investigation, the official said the woman was reportedly upset over her engagement a few days ago.

The body will be handed over to the woman’s family

