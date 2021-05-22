Govt extends ‘corona curfew’ till May 31

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday extended “corona curfew” across 20 districts till May 31.

“Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday,24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday,31/5/21,” reads a tweet by government on DIPR handle.

“Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the tweet reads further, adding, “DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer.”

On April 29 last, the administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to arrest the surge in Covid-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17.

Last weekend, the lockdown was extended till 7 am on May 24. (GNS)

