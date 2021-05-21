NIT for more safety measures at oxygen plants in two main city hospitals

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has submitted the audit report of oxygen supply and distribution plants of two major hospitals including SKIMS Soura and SMHS hospitals to J&K administration. They had also suggested some improvement measures to these hospitals.

The safety audit was conducted by a six-member team constituted by the Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal on request of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Kashmir.

The audit team includes Prof Farooq Wani of Mechanical Engineering Department, Dr. Mushtaq Rather from Chemical Engineering Department, Dr. Saad Parvez Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneur development (IIED) Centre, Dr. Shashikant Chemical Engineering Department and Er. Shahrukh Mushtaq IIED Centre.

The safety audit was conducted at SKIMS Soura, and SMHS Hospital Srinagar with an objective to provide few recommendations for the safe operation of the oxygen generation and distribution channels.

On the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated the efforts of the NIT team in conducting the safety audit. He said they will be always ready for such initiatives in the future.

“Despite Covid19 risk at this time, our people went in these hospitals and conducted the audit report in a short span of time to help the administration,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said the audit was conducted on an emergency basis to suggest immediate safety measures in city’s major hospitals keeping in view the COVID emergency in Valley.

“The findings and recommendations suggested in this report are based on the sample studies and suggested some safety measures to improve existing facilities in the hospitals,” he said.

Dr. Sehgal also appreciated the role of Dr. Saad Parvez (IIED) Centre and Dr Shashikant from Chemical Engineering Department for working tirelessly for the project. “Both of them visited the facilities many times before arriving at final recommendations and NIT Srinagar is fortunate that we have a good team of experienced people,” he said adding that they cannot ignore the other faculty members who were part of the team.

“All of them worked day and night to compile audit reports. They visited these hospitals and worked at the grass-root level to ensure that all things would be highlighted in the report,” Prof. Sehgal said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also hailed the efforts of the team and stated that audit report will help the administration in providing the best available health care facilities in the valley.

“ Despite multiple challenges on the ground, the NIT Srinagar team visited major hospitals for several weeks and had completed their report with limited time. We will continue work for the technological progress and will serve the common people,” he added.

Some of the suggestions highlighted in the audit report include that administration to ensure that every pipeline in the distribution system is conforming to standards having sterile surfaces, appropriate material specifications, and anti-corrosive protective layer.

“Ensure that all the pipelines are propped using rigid supports. Louvered vents should be used for ventilation and open windows must be avoided,” it said.

The report also highlighted that foundation bolts used for equipment installation wherever needed. Plain surfaces with reinforced dampers must be provided in pathways used for transportation of cylinders using appropriate trolleys and conduit pipes should be used for enclosing large electric supply lines to avoid, it said.

The audit report further suggested that heat jackets should be used to secure supply lines from HVAC supply lines and urged authorities to ensure that the Gas Pipeline is not in close proximity to electric lines and urged administration that warning signs and safety signboards are installed at all appropriate places

