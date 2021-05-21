Army revives defunct oxygen plant in Srinagar

Srinagar: Electronic Mechanical Engineering wing of Chinar Corps on Thursday made a defunct oxygen plant with 700 cylinder capacity functional in Rangreth Srinagar.

The oxygen plant was defunct for many years and the civil administration had last week approached the mechanical engineering wing of the Chinar corps to make the plant functional, the army said.

Lieutenant Colonel Niladri Roy 15 cops workshops told KNS that the plant was defunct for the last four years and was revived on the request of the administration.

According to him, the army with the help of the Air Force airlifted spare parts from Mumbai in two days to make the plant operational.

The operation was started by the mechanical engineering wing of the 15 Corps workshop team.

“Since morning the plant is generating oxygen and around 100 cylinders have been filled. The plant has started receiving more cylinders to meet the demand of our hospitals. The plant has the capacity of 700 cylinders per day,” he added.

Since the plant was shut for the last four years, it was important to repair the plant in a phased manner, the army officer said, “Our mechanical engineering wing worked day in and day out to turn the plant operational in a minimum time.”

Lt Col N Roy expressed gratitude to staff for working hard to make the plant operational in the time of health crisis.

He also urged people to work together to defeat the pandemic.

