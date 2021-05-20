KU Asst Prof died at CD Hospital due to negligence, alleges family

SRINAGAR: Assistant Professor at Kashmir University (KU), Dr Mustahson Farooq, who died on Monday due to Covid-19, could have been saved at Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital were it not for negligence and lack of proper treatment, his family alleged.

According to his father-in-law, Prof Muhammad Yaseen Kirmani, the 55-year-old assistant professor had been admitted to the hospital for 24 days, during which has was in ICU on ventilator support for 12 days. But what led him to the ICU was the improper treatment given to him when he was in the general ward, Prof Kirmani told Kashmir Reader.

“The oxygen supplied to him was just 60 percent against the 100 percent needed. We raised this issue with doctors when they would come to see the patient, but they expressed helplessness,” Prof Kirmani said.

At the time of his admission in the hospital, Faorooq’s oxygen saturation was around 80, but he was conscious, and talking to his family members, his father said. But as days passed, his condition deteriorated and he was taken into the ICU, where he was treated for nearly two weeks.

“There was another issue the patient faced. There was no consultant pulmonologist available in the hospital during the night hours. So, whenever we needed him during the night, he was not there. A local resident doctor used to be there. The doctor who admitted him only saw him once during the 24 days of his admission. There were no mandatory morning and evening rounds,” he added.

The deceased is survived by his wife, three children, all of whom are studying medicine outside India. At present he was living at Hyderpora. He was also having co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension.

“We firmly believe that he was mishandled during the first days of his treatment. And our attempts to reach out to the higher-ups for redress were made impossible. Now we have lost him, but we don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” Prof Kirmani said.

The head of department at Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar, Dr Naved Nazir, did not respond to calls from this newspaper. He did not respond to texts even. His boss, Dr Samiya Rashid, the Principal of GMC, too did not respond.

