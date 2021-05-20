27 More Covid-19 Deaths Reported In J&K; Over 1050 Die In This Month So Far

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 27 more covid-19 deaths since last evening, taking the total fatality count to 3382, officials said on Thursday.

20 among the deaths were reported at GMC Jammu and other hospitals of the winter capital while seven deaths occurred at various Kashmir hospitals, the officials said

Among others, they said, a 72-year-old woman from Alochi Bagh Srinagar died five days after she was admitted to CD hospital here.

A 70-year-old woman from Tral died at District Hospital Pulwama, they said.

A 59-year-old woman from Bomai Sopore died at SKIMS Soura, a day after she was admitted to the hospital.

Two elderly women from Aung and Qazigund respectively died at GMC Anantnag, they said.

A 56-year-old man from Humpora Baramulla died at GMC Baramulla, nine days after he was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old man from Pampore and a 75-year-old Nowpora Srinagar died at hospital in Srinagar, they said.

While death toll due to the virus has reached 3382 in J&K, 1052 people succumbed to the virus during this month alone, the officials added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print