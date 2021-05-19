JKYF reachs to 2000 deserving families during Ramadhan

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) expended over 60 Lakh rupees while reaching out to 2000 deserving and needy families during holy Ramadhan. This also includes 800 widow headed families across Jammu & Kashmir.

Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather said that over 700 food kits were also provided to the needy families during the holy month.

He said that over 6000 patients and their attendant availed the services at two Pantry Points at SHMS hospital and JKYF’s Al HILAL Diagnostic Centre near Aaweren, The Bund Karan Nagar in Srinagar. The Centre has both Laboratory as well as USG facility where any patient could avail 50 to 70 percent concession on almost all diagnostic procedures.

In addition, Ambulance services and medical oxygen cylinders and Concentrators were provided to scores of needy patients in prevailing COVID pandemic.

Ahsan while extending gratitude to all the contributors, donors and well wishers for their continuing support to JKYF, also applauded the relentless, sincere and professional hardwork of all volunteers across Jammu & Kashmir braving fatal consequences in ongoing COVID pandemic.

He urged all volunteers to continue the missionary work with zeal & zest to reach out to any kind of needy, while taking vaccination and adhering to CoVID Appropriate Behaviour including face masks, maintaining adequate physical distancing and hand hygiene while following all standing guidelines by medical experts.

Chairman prayed to Allah for granting eternal peace to the departed souls who succumbed to COVID 19 in Jammu & Kashmir. He further prayed to Allah to grant forbearance to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses. He prayed to Allah for granting Maghfirah and the highest place in Paradise (Jannah).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print