Dearth of vaccines cause of anguish in J&K: Cong

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Tuesday said the dearth of anti-COVID vaccines in J&K is a cause of concern.

It also said the failure to ensure sufficient vaccines is giving rise to many questions and adding to the woes of people due to the already complex situation both in Kashmir and Jammu, which have witnessed hundreds of fatalities so far due to the coronavirus.

“The dearth of vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir is anguishing and points towards the efforts that are being made by the government with regard to the supply of vaccines,” the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said in a statement.

It said delaying the process of inoculation and upgrading the health infrastructure would make matters worse.

“Although the Congress party supports every initiative for ensuring the safety of people by the LG administration, at the same time, it feels extremely disappointed over the failures on various fronts when it comes to vaccination, increase in bedding capacities and upgradation of health infrastructure and other COVID-related arrangements that are required to be done on a war footing,” JKPCC president G A Mir said.

